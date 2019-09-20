Low-water season: Import of electricity, gas heating possible in Kyrgyzstan

If necessary, Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of import of electricity and use of gas for heating. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov stated today at a session of SDPK parliamentary faction.

According to him, work is underway to save water in Toktogul reservoir. As of today, there are 12.5 billion cubic meters of water. This is less than last year. The Cabinet connects the situation with low water level in Naryn river.

«It is planned that the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be 10.5 billion cubic meters as of October 1. This is 1.2 billion cubic meters less than last year. If the winter is cold, we are considering the possibility of increasing the load on the Heating and Power Plant, so we buy more coal. We are working with other states on the import of electricity. If necessary, we can use gas for heating. But, I think, it will not happen,» Kubatbek Boronov said.