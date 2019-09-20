12:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Low-water season: Import of electricity, gas heating possible in Kyrgyzstan

If necessary, Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of import of electricity and use of gas for heating. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov stated today at a session of SDPK parliamentary faction.

According to him, work is underway to save water in Toktogul reservoir. As of today, there are 12.5 billion cubic meters of water. This is less than last year. The Cabinet connects the situation with low water level in Naryn river.

«It is planned that the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be 10.5 billion cubic meters as of October 1. This is 1.2 billion cubic meters less than last year. If the winter is cold, we are considering the possibility of increasing the load on the Heating and Power Plant, so we buy more coal. We are working with other states on the import of electricity. If necessary, we can use gas for heating. But, I think, it will not happen,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
link:
views: 34
Print
Related
No blackouts planned in Kyrgyzstan despite low-water season
At least 2,300 Bishkek consumers to be left without electricity
Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan earns $ 16.2 million on export of electricity
Five villages in Kyrgyzstan live without electricity
At least 25 private companies sell electricity in Kyrgyzstan
8,000 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Debt of State Penitentiary Service for electricity amounts to 28.3 million soms
Severelectro asks consumers to pay off debts
Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan for 16.5 million soms in 2018
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination