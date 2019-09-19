12:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Police detain pseudo-employees of SCNS suspected of robbing Russians

Officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region detained men suspected of stealing money from citizens of Russia. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The detainees were taken to the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district.

«The suspects are 41-year-old K.K. and 47-year-old S.A. It turned out that the men were not employees of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department said.

Russian citizens turned to the police and asked to take measures against unknown men of Asian appearance. The latter stopped them on Bishkek-Torugart highway, introduced themselves as officers of the State Committee for National Security and stole 10,000 rubles.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Citizens of China robbed near Dordoi market
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Extremist attempts to rob bank in Jalal-Abad
Unknown persons rob house of mother of singer Mirbek Atabekov
Five young people, who beat and robbed citizens, arrested in Bishkek
House of Olympic medalist of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tyumenbaev robbed
Victims of robbery in Besh-Kungei in serious condition
About 1.5 million soms stolen from ATM in Osh city
Police detain suspects in robbery in Bazar-Korgon
Foreigners rob office of private company in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination