Police detain pseudo-employees of SCNS suspected of robbing Russians

Officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region detained men suspected of stealing money from citizens of Russia. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The detainees were taken to the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district.

«The suspects are 41-year-old K.K. and 47-year-old S.A. It turned out that the men were not employees of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department said.

Russian citizens turned to the police and asked to take measures against unknown men of Asian appearance. The latter stopped them on Bishkek-Torugart highway, introduced themselves as officers of the State Committee for National Security and stole 10,000 rubles.