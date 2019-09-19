Seal and documents of SDPK party disappear

Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov, Chairman of an alternative SDPK party, told 24.kg news agency that he has won the lawsuits on alienation of the party’s seal and constituent documents from supporters of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

According to him, the Social Democrats of Atambayev filed a supervisory appeal to the Supreme Court.

«But we will win this case. I know, because the truth is on our side. Another thing is that neither the party’s seal nor constituent documents were found during a search in the party’s office, which is located in the building of Media Forum. They simply disappeared,» Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov complained and added that in any case, he was the only head of the political organization and had all rights.

Investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office seized documents from the SDPK office on September 12. After the events on August 7-8, the Media Forum building was seized and the party headquarters was sealed.

Recall, the former head of Chui region Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov headed the movement SDPK Without Atambayev. On April 18, the Ministry of Justice registered him as the chairman of the SDPK and changed the address of the political organization. Former President Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters consider the decision illegal and appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a demand to hold the Minister of Justice accountable.