Passage of citizens temporarily suspended on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Passage of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was temporarily suspended at Kulundu Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Tajik side unilaterally suspended the passage. Restriction does not apply to nationals of other countries.

The remaining checkpoints are operating as usual.

The state service added that five checkpoints are located on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.

The second round of negotiations has begun in Batken.
