At least 13 citizens of Kyrgyzstan suffer in border conflict

At least 13 people were injured as a result of conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, one soldier died. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Thirteen victims were hospitalized to the territorial hospital of Leilek district:

1. J.B, born in 1978 — stab wound to the neck, stable condition.

2. Child, about 12 years old — gunshot wound to the right hand and supraclavicular region on the right, state of moderate severity, state of shock.

3. R.K., born in 1976 — gunshot wound to the thigh on the left, stable condition.

4. U.R., born in 1973 — gunshot wound to the thigh on the right and calcaneal region on the left, stable condition.

5. E. R., born in 1973 — gunshot wound to the anterior abdominal wall, stable condition.

6. A. Z., born in 1978 — gunshot wound to the left scapular region, state of moderate severity, stable.

7. T. G., born in 1998, a serviceman — gunshot wound to the lower leg on the right, state of moderate severity, stable.

8. M.O., born in 1997, a serviceman — brain contusion, non-penetrating gunshot wound to the chest on the right, state of moderate severity.

9. S. J., born in 1980, a serviceman — gunshot wound to the interscapular region and thigh, state of moderate severity, stable.

10. T. M., born in 1989, a serviceman — gunshot wound to the shoulder region, state of moderate severity, stable.

11. K.K., born in 1992, a serviceman — gunshot wound to the parietal-temporal region on the right. Condition is extremely serious; he is in the intensive care unit.

12. A. U., born in 1995, a serviceman — a penetrating gunshot wound to the abdominal cavity. He is in the intensive care unit; condition is extremely serious.

13. T. E., born in 1989, a serviceman — open gunshot wound to the shoulder region on the left, gunshot wounds to both hips. Condition is serious.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.