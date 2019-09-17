Border conflict: Second round of negotiations begins

Second round of negotiations to resolve the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border began in Batken region. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Composition of the negotiating groups from both sides is being specified. Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrived at the epicenter of the conflict. Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and the Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev also left for Maksat village. Deputies of the Parliament Talant Mamytov, Torobai Zulpukarov, Taabyldy Tillaev are also in Batken region. The delegation is headed by the Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.