Fake toys and clothes from Kyrgyzstan confiscated in Russia

Two heavy trucks filled with fake children’s toys and clothes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were detained by Tyumen customs officers. Press service of the Tyumen Customs reported.

The imported goods of unknown origin were intended for sale in Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Ufa cities of Russia.

According to official estimates of trademark owners, the damage amounted to 102 million rubles.

Customs inspection showed that the clothing had symbols of the well-known manufacturers Nike, Adidas, Hello Kitty, Calvin Klein, Puma, Reebok.

Driver was supposed to deliver fake toys labeled Disney, My little Pony, L.O.L. surprise, Hot Wheels, Avengers in the amount of 22,000 items from Bishkek to Novosibirsk.

The cargo with a total weight of 9 tons was detained and put into storage.

Fate of the fake goods will depend on a court decision.