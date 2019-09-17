09:52
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: We need to increase significance of Kyrgyz language

«It is necessary to increase significance of the Kyrgyz language and use it in all spheres of public life, especially in the system of public administration,» said еру President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting with the Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language Nazarkul Ishekeev.

The meeting was held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the law on the state language. Nazarkul Ishekeev provided information on planned events within the framework of the anniversary. He also told about the measures implemented within the National Program for the Development of the State Language and Improvement of the Language Policy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2014–2020.

Measures to further develop and popularize the state language among citizens and improve language policy were discussed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the special role of the state language in the life of the country and stressed that language policy was a relevant and significant direction of state policy.

«Deep introduction of the state language in the field of education, science, culture and the economy is our main task,» the president stressed.
