Safe City: Chinese Shenzhen Sunwin - winner of second stage

Tender committee chose Chinese company Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd as the winner of the second stage of Safe City project. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Three companies submitted applications for participation in the second stage of the project. Vega Radio Engineering Corporation JSC was ready to implement the project for 4,802.3 billion soms, Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd — for 2,654.5 billion soms and Security of Information Systems LLC — for 5,067.7 billion soms.

«The tender committee, having examined the submitted applications, as well as the documents, chose Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd. as the winner of the tender as meeting the essential requirements of the tender documentation and having the lowest estimated cost. Security of Information Systems took the second place. At the same time, the application of Vega Radio Engineering Concern JSC was rejected due to its failure to provide certificates on the absence of debts to the Tax Service and the Social Fund,» the State Communications Committee stressed.