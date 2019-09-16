Karamushkina, Koduranova, SDPK members repeatedly summoned for interrogation

MPs Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova were repeatedly summoned for questioning to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs today. Members of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Nazgul Mamytova and Rosa Turksever were also invited to law enforcement agencies. Party’s secretariat reported.

Rosa Turksever has already been taken away by the criminal police. SDPK believes that these are attempts to intimidate party members and supporters of the former president Almazbek Atambayev before a peaceful campaign scheduled for tomorrow on occasion of his birthday.

Asel Koduranova, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Nazgul Mamytova and Rosa Turksever are witnesses in criminal cases on riots in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. Irina Karamushkina is suspected of involvement in taking special forces’ soldiers hostage.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.