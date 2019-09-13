16:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of traffic accidents increases by 16 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Number of traffic accidents on the country’s roads increased by 16 percent (3,492) for seven months of 2019. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov announced at a meeting of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction.

According to him, an increase in the traffic accidents was registered in the regions. For example, the number of the accidents has increased by 50 percent in Talas and Batken regions.

«Previously, if there were no victims in a traffic accident, but only material damage, it was not registered, drivers solved the problem themselves. All traffic incidents are registered now. Therefore, I associate growth with this, since such a sharp growth has not been observed before,» said Zhenish Razakov.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
16-year-old teenager takes car of relatives, dies in traffic accident
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Three people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Bishkek
Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported
Two people injured, child killed in hit-and-run accident in Bishkek
Number of traffic accidents increases in Kyrgyzstan
Three people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Culprit of traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road found
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis