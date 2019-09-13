Number of traffic accidents increases by 16 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Number of traffic accidents on the country’s roads increased by 16 percent (3,492) for seven months of 2019. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov announced at a meeting of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction.

According to him, an increase in the traffic accidents was registered in the regions. For example, the number of the accidents has increased by 50 percent in Talas and Batken regions.

«Previously, if there were no victims in a traffic accident, but only material damage, it was not registered, drivers solved the problem themselves. All traffic incidents are registered now. Therefore, I associate growth with this, since such a sharp growth has not been observed before,» said Zhenish Razakov.