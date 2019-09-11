16:44
Irina Karamushkina and other deputies expelled from SDPK party

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan who participated in the events in Koi-Tash village were expelled from SDPK party. Chairman of the political organization Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, Muradyl Mademinov, Karamat Orozova and Anvar Artykov were expelled from the party. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sent documents on expulsion of these deputies from the ranks of the Social Democrats to the Central Election Commission.

Anvar Artykov called this decision absurd, since he was not a member of SDPK party. Irina Karamushkina stressed that she considered the activities of SDPK headed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov illegal.

Recall, the former head of Chui region Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov led the movement «SDPK without Atambayev.» On April 18, the Ministry of Justice registered him as the chairman of SDPK party and changed the address of the political organization. Former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters consider the decision illegal and appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a demand to hold the Minister of Justice accountable.
