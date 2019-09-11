SDPK members gather at Military Prosecutor's Office

Members of SDPK party gathered at the building of the Military Prosecutor’s Office today.

They ask the Military Prosecutor Nurkamal Nabiev to receive them.

The SDPK members were informed that there was no reception of citizens today. However, according to Kunduz Zholdubaeva, in this case, party members will receive citizens near the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

«We sent an official statement asking for access to workplaces at the SDPK office. No response has been received so far. The statement was accepted. Either they will give us an answer, or we will receive people near the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

The deputy of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina met with the military prosecutor.