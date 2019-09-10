Kyrgyzstani to participate in 4th Olympic Games in her career

Athlete Julia Andreeva from Kyrgyzstan secured a berth at the 2020 Olympics. The State Agency for Youth
She took the 1st place at the International Marathon in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) the day before. Her result was 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds.
Julia Andreeva is 35 years old. She has participated in three Olympic Games: she took the 58th place in 2008, and in 2012 and 2016 — the 59th. Kyrgyzstan has been participating in the Summer Games as an independent state since 1996. None of the Kyrgyz athletes have participated in four Olympic Games.