Kyrgyzstani to participate in 4th Olympic Games in her career

Athlete Julia Andreeva from Kyrgyzstan secured a berth at the 2020 Olympics. The State Agency for Youth

Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

She took the 1st place at the International Marathon in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) the day before. Her result was 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds.

Julia Andreeva is 35 years old. She has participated in three Olympic Games: she took the 58th place in 2008, and in 2012 and 2016 — the 59th. Kyrgyzstan has been participating in the Summer Games as an independent state since 1996. None of the Kyrgyz athletes have participated in four Olympic Games.
