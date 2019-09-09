15:55
Kyrgyzstani wins International Marathon in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Julia Andreeva won the International Marathon in Kazakhstan. The Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Ivan Shcherbakov told 24.kg news agency.

The marathon was held the day before in Nur-Sultan. More than 5,000 athletes from 26 countries participated in it. Julia Andreeva has covered 42 kilometers 195 meters for 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds and took the first place in 18-39 years old age group and the overall standings among women. Her result is almost a minute better than the Olympic standard.
