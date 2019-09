Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Ornok village, Issyk-Kul region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The traffic accident occurred at about 5 p.m. yesterday on Bishkek — Ananyevo — Karakol highway.

«Driver of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter crashed into Hyundai. As a result, three passengers of the car were hospitalized to the territorial hospital of Balykchy town,» the police department said.