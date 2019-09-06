19:22
Breakdown occurs at Bishkek HPP, two people injured

A breakdown occurred in a turbine room at the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. Electric Stations OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of the press service of the company Tagzhana Aidaralieva, one of the turbines temporarily switched off.

Malfunctions were eliminated, and the equipment was put into operation. A special commission will find out causes of the breakdown.

Electric Stations company added that two electrical fitters received minor burns. They were hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.
