Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Yoshihiro Yamamura in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, aspects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed. In particular, issues of organization of visits at the highest level were raised.

In 2017, Japan assisted in improving the electoral system of Kyrgyzstan by $ 5.7 million.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for supporting infrastructure and social projects. He thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations and wished him further success in his professional activities.

The parties expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to develop fruitfully.
