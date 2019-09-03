16:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ambassador of Uzbekistan completes his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Komil Rashidov in connection with completion of his mission. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They discussed topical issues on bilateral agenda of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations, and implementation of agreements reached earlier at the level of heads of state. Special attention was paid to organization of high-level visits, holding regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, the Council of Heads of Border Regions, chaired by the Prime Ministers.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
Edil Baisalov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus appointed
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia appointed
Edil Baisalov nominated for post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UK
Ermek Ibraimov runs for post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus
Speaker of Parliament asks Russian Ambassador to protect Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia
Deputies support Kubanychbek Omuraliev as Ambassador to Turkey
New Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar removed from office
Ambassador of China completes his mission in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service