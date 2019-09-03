Ambassador of Uzbekistan completes his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Komil Rashidov in connection with completion of his mission. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They discussed topical issues on bilateral agenda of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations, and implementation of agreements reached earlier at the level of heads of state. Special attention was paid to organization of high-level visits, holding regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, the Council of Heads of Border Regions, chaired by the Prime Ministers.