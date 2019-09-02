14:30
Deputies of 6th convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan open next session

After a two-month summer recess, deputies of the 6th convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan officially opened the 7th session.

It is noted that, according to Article 77 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and Article 34 of the Law on Regulations of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, parliamentary sessions begin on the first working day of September and continue until the last working day of June next year.

The next plenary meeting will be held on September 4. On Mondays and Tuesdays, deputies work in committees, Wednesdays and Thursdays — days of plenary sessions, Fridays — days of meetings of parliamentary factions.
