Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov has not been charged in any of the criminal cases. His lawyer Amantur Abdyrakhmanov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, his client was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan today at 15.00.

«Maybe, there are more than eight criminal cases. But he is a witness in all of them. There are no charges against him,» the lawyer said.

He also explained that Omurbek Babanov regularly attends interrogations both at the State Committee for National Security and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.