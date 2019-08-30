Helicopter and airplane parachute jumping exercises held in Kyrgyzstan

Training parachute jumping from Mi-8MT helicopter and An-26 aircraft from an altitude of 800 meters took place on the basis of military unit 23565 in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, more than 60 servicemen were air dropped from Mi-8MT helicopter over the airfield of the air base, 20 of them jumped for the first time.

Prior to the air dropping, they underwent mandatory ground training with passing tests on knowledge of the theoretical part, general structure of parachute, and security measures.

Jumps from An-26 were the first in the last 21 years. They are more complicated than from a helicopter, since the speed of air dropping is much higher and requires great skills from paratroopers.

The General Staff noted that training jumps were one of the elements of preparation for CSTO Center 2019 exercises.