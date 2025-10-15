12:02
Kyrgyz military participate in Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 exercises

Units from Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the joint CSTO peacekeeping exercises Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 and the special CSTO exercise Barrier 2025, focused on radiation, chemical, biological protection and medical support. The CSTO press service reported.

According to the statement, contingents of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are redeploying to Tajikistan from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia in accordance with the exercise plan. Personnel and equipment are being transported by air and road.

The Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 drills are being held at Fakhrabad training ground, where participants are practicing the preparation and conduct of peacekeeping operations.

For the first time, within the framework of the peacekeeping exercise, a special joint exercise Barrier 2025 is being conducted with the CSTO joint formation for radiation, chemical, and biological protection and medical support. It aims to train operations to eliminate sources of biological threats in the interests of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces.

The active phases of the CSTO exercises are being held in a combined format, alongside the final stage of the CIS joint counterterrorism exercise Commonwealth Antiterror 2025.
