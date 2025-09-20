Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan

Rubezh 2025 command and staff exercises concluded in Kyrgyzstan at Edelweiss training center in Balykchy and on Issyk-Kul Lake. The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exercises, which took place from September 13 to 20, 2025, involved units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region (CRDF CAR) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

At the closing ceremony, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlis Terdikbaev noted that all the objectives of the exercises had been achieved. Actions to block and destroy illegal armed groups were practiced. According to him, the military contingents demonstrated a high level of training and cooperation. During the exercise, military personnel practiced the following tasks:

Stage I: Unit actions during the highest levels of combat readiness were practiced, and units were regrouped in the exercise area, undergoing border control.

Stage II: Command and units organized combat operations to eliminate illegal armed groups in mountainous terrain.

Stage III: Combat operations to block and destroy combat groups and detachments of illegal armed groups and restore security along the state border were practiced.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for distinguished servicemen and a ceremonial march of the CSTO troops.