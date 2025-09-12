Rubezh-2025: CSTO troop contingents heading to Kyrgyzstan for exercises

Participants of the command-staff exercises with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region Rubezh-2025 are regrouping in Kyrgyzstan. The CSTO press service reported.

According to the information, troop contingents of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are arriving from Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and Tajikistan to the designated exercise areas in line with the plan.

The command-staff exercises Rubezh-2025 will be held at the Edelweiss training center and in the waters of Issyk-Kul Lake. The drills aim to practice the preparation and conduct of combat operations to eliminate illegal armed groups that have invaded the territory of a CSTO member state, the statement says.

These exercises are scheduled and not directed against any third countries. Their purpose is to enhance the coordination of command structures and troops, as well as to maintain the readiness of formations, forces, and resources to carry out tasks in the interests of ensuring collective security.