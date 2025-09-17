15:30
Rubezh 2025: CSTO exercises begin in Issyk-Kul region

The active phase of the command and staff exercises Rubezh 2025 has begun on the territory of Edelweiss training center. The Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region are participating in it, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The theme of the exercises is the preparation and conduct of combat operations to destroy illegal armed groups. Representatives of the military departments of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov took part in the opening ceremony.

Major General Erlis Terdikbaev noted that the exercises are a test of combat readiness in an unstable international situation. Participants must be ready for any challenges — from transnational threats to attempts at destabilization in the region.

The CSTO Secretary General emphasized that the main threat to the region is the possibility of radical extremist groups moving from the Middle East. The exercises are aimed at practicing joint counter-terrorism operations.

The Rubezh 2025 exercises involve about 1,200 servicemen and 500 units of military and special equipment, including aircraft, helicopters and drones. The core of the Russian contingent are servicemen from the 201st military base.

The exercises are being held on the territory of the Edelweiss center and in the waters of Issyk-Kul Lake.
