At least 16 schools are in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education Gulmira Kudaiberdieva said at a government meeting.

According to her, the ministry together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and local authorities is considering the issue of their further work.

«Six of them have been added to the title list. As for the rest, it is necessary to build either new buildings or find alternative ones,» she said.

The minister reminded that 2,265 schools work in Kyrgyzstan.