Education Ministry promises to fully equip all schools with computers in 2020

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plans to fully equip all schools with computer equipment in 2020. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Ministry of Education is discussing new projects with the World Bank and the European Union, within the framework of which 100 percent equipping of schools with computers is expected.

Currently, work is underway on the internetization of schools in the republic. At least 94.7 percent of educational institutions have been already connected to the Internet.

The ministry added that the full-scale digitalization of schools began in 2017. Funds for it have been allocated from the republican budget.

«By the start of the project, 671 schools have been connected to the Internet using attracted resources, including funds from the local budget and parental assistance. At present, 2,106 public schools have already been connected. Other 31 schools require wireless (satellite) connection. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with Kyrgyztelecom, are working on connecting all schools to a single provider to provide them with broadband Internet,» the ministry noted.