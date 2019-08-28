12:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Education Ministry promises to fully equip all schools with computers in 2020

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plans to fully equip all schools with computer equipment in 2020. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Ministry of Education is discussing new projects with the World Bank and the European Union, within the framework of which 100 percent equipping of schools with computers is expected.

Currently, work is underway on the internetization of schools in the republic. At least 94.7 percent of educational institutions have been already connected to the Internet.

The ministry added that the full-scale digitalization of schools began in 2017. Funds for it have been allocated from the republican budget.

«By the start of the project, 671 schools have been connected to the Internet using attracted resources, including funds from the local budget and parental assistance. At present, 2,106 public schools have already been connected. Other 31 schools require wireless (satellite) connection. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with Kyrgyztelecom, are working on connecting all schools to a single provider to provide them with broadband Internet,» the ministry noted.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s broadband speed improves for a year
All schools of Kyrgyzstan have to be connected to Internet by June 1, 2019
At least 2,137 schools in Kyrgyzstan connected to the Internet
Aknet Internet service provider announces illegal seizure of company
Correctional colonies, pretrial detention centers to be connected to Internet
Kyrgyzstan has only one computer per 27 schoolchildren
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan spends 3,000 soms on Internet daily
CSTO countries urge to focus on combating ISIL on the Internet
Prime Minister holds meeting on providing schools with the Internet
President signs ban on alcohol advertising on Internet
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar