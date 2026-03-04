Five-year results: Internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan reaches 98 percent

Over the past five years, internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan has reached 98 percent, official statistics say.

Between 2020 and 2024, the number of active internet users increased by 31 percent. Six years ago, there were 5.4 million users. By the end of 2024, this figure had risen to 7.1 million.

The overwhelming majority of citizens prefer mobile access. Two years ago, 6.5 million users accessed the internet via smartphones. The majority—6.1 million people—use broadband.

Over the past five years, the use of high-speed internet (10 megabits per second and higher) has tripled.