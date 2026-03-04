10:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

Five-year results: Internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan reaches 98 percent

Over the past five years, internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan has reached 98 percent, official statistics say.

Between 2020 and 2024, the number of active internet users increased by 31 percent. Six years ago, there were 5.4 million users. By the end of 2024, this figure had risen to 7.1 million.

The overwhelming majority of citizens prefer mobile access. Two years ago, 6.5 million users accessed the internet via smartphones. The majority—6.1 million people—use broadband.

Over the past five years, the use of high-speed internet (10 megabits per second and higher) has tripled.
link: https://24.kg/english/364455/
views: 118
Print
Related
Kazakhstan plans to share internet access with Kyrgyzstan via Starlink
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in mobile internet rankings
KIGF Forum: Kyrgyzstan is 98 percent covered by internet
Kyrgyzstan ranks 76th in average mobile internet speed
Cabinet Chairman orders provision of stable power, Internet access in elections
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Kyrgyzstan among countries with most affordable Internet
Afghanistan's Supreme Leader orders nationwide Internet shutdown
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Officials promise to connect most remote village in Issyk-Kul region to Internet
Popular
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran
4 March, Wednesday
10:20
Bishkek to host Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage Youth Forum Bishkek to host Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage Youth Foru...
10:13
Five-year results: Internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan reaches 98 percent
10:02
Fog reduces visibility to 200 meters in Bishkek
09:55
More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8
09:47
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in new car exports to Russia
3 March, Tuesday
20:55
Foreign company proposes opening free economic zone at Mailuu-Suu plant site