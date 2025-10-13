Cabinet Chairman orders provision of stable power, Internet access in elections

Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held the first meeting of the Republican Headquarters to assist election commissions in preparing for the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting participants addressed issues related to ensuring the smooth operation of election commissions and creating the necessary conditions for the transparent holding of the elections.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the state guarantees the process will be organized in strict compliance with the law, ensuring equal conditions for all participants and preventing the use of administrative resources.

He instructed the responsible government agencies to take measures to maintain public order, stable power supply, and a reliable Internet connection at all polling stations.

The Republican Headquarters was tasked with coordinating the actions of all involved agencies and ensuring weekly monitoring of the implementation of instructions.

«The headquarters’ main goal is to create equal conditions for all participants in the electoral process and ensure fair, transparent, and secure elections,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.