Kyrgyzstan among countries with most affordable Internet

Kyrgyzstan has been included in the list of countries with the most affordable home internet, averaging $11.7 per month. RIA Novosti reported, citing information from Rosstat and statistical data for various countries.

According to the media outlet, among the world’s major economies, Russia ranked second in terms of home Internet cost, at $8.7 per month. Internet is more affordable only in India, at $7.7. Romania rounded out the top three, with Internet at $9.8.

Other countries with the most affordable Internet:

  • China — $11.3,
  • Uzbekistan — $11.5,
  • Kazakhstan — $12.7,
  • Turkey — $13.8,
  • Bulgaria — $14.6,
  • Lithuania — $16.5.

Poland rounded out the top 15 with Internet access at $17.2, Georgia at $17.4, Thailand at $18.4, Armenia at $19.1, and Latvia at $19.7.

Countries with the most expensive access to the Internet are the United States at $72.1, Canada at $61.7, and Luxembourg at $59.1.

Following are Belgium at $56.9, Ireland at $55.1, Australia at $53.6, Germany at $50.7, the Netherlands at $50.6, Portugal at $43, and South Africa at $42.3.

Also among the top 15 countries with the most expensive Internet are the United Kingdom at $42.1, Slovenia at $40.8, Austria and Sweden at $39.9 each, and France at $35.3.

Moreover, the Internet takes up the largest share of average income of citizens in Brazil (4.1 percent), Mexico (3.8 percent) and Argentina (3.65 percent), and the smallest share in Russia (0.67 percent), Romania (0.9 percent) and South Korea (0.97 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/345494/
views: 120
