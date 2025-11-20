KIGF Forum: Kyrgyzstan is 98 percent covered by internet

The International Forum «Internet for Sustainable Development and Reducing the Digital Divide» is taking place in Bishkek. The event focuses on one of the key areas of modern life — the internet as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Innovation Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azizbek Pirmamatov, noted that today the internet is not just a means of communication but a driver of many sectors of economic growth, access to digital services, and, most importantly, ensuring equality:

«Sustainable development is impossible without a unified digital society, where every citizen, regardless of location or social status, can benefit from the digital era. Kyrgyzstan is a vivid example of a country where digital development is gaining momentum, although the gap with other states is still evident. But progress continues, and we see it even in the most remote regions,» he said.

According to him, the country now has 98 percent 3G coverage, reaching 2,210 settlements. The number of internet users continues to grow and has reached 7.5 million people. Additionally, 3,000 kilometers of fiber-optic infrastructure have been laid.

The main task today, the official emphasized, is to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural population and address digital illiteracy. A key step in advancing digital development, he said, is the adoption of the Digital Code — a strategic document that establishes clear legal frameworks for the digital environment.

However, challenges remain. He noted that it is not enough to simply provide internet access; it is essential to teach people how to use it correctly. Promoting digital hygiene among the population is crucial, and this forum will serve as an educational platform in this regard.

Anja Gengo, an internet governance specialist from the Secretariat of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), believes that discussing these issues will help simplify interaction between the government and the public.

Rector of the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University, Mirlan Chynybaev, highlighted that two institutes of high technology and communications operate within the university. According to him, full modernization of laboratory facilities and academic programs will take place over the next two years, with support from the World Bank.

«We train students in mobile development, programming, and other specialties related to digital technologies. We hope the country will fully transition to 5G soon, and next year a dedicated 5G laboratory will be opened at the university,» he added.

Forum participants emphasized the importance of holding the event on a university campus, as young people are the drivers of introducing new technologies, and students are often the first to master innovations implemented in the country.