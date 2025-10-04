10:47
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On the Implementation of a Pilot Project for the Use of Non-Geostationary Satellite Systems» to accelerate the digital development of Kyrgyzstan, eliminate the digital divide, and create favorable conditions for the implementation of innovative telecommunications technologies. The presidential press service reported.

According to the decree, this is the first time that Internet access using non-geostationary satellite systems will be used in Kyrgyzstan.

The project is scheduled to be implemented from October 6, 2025 to October 5, 2026. This will be an important step in eliminating the digital divide and will open up new opportunities for residents of hard-to-reach and remote regions of the country, where traditional Internet connection methods are difficult or impossible.

A key feature of the project is its openness—all international operators providing satellite Internet services are eligible to participate in the pilot project, provided they fulfill the conditions and obligations stipulated in the decree. Upon completion of the pilot project, the relevant government agencies will prepare a detailed report assessing the test results and submit proposals to the country’s leadership for the further development of satellite Internet in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The project’s implementation is an important element of Kyrgyzstan’s digital transformation strategy.

Access to high-quality Internet in the most remote corners of the country will open up new opportunities for the development of education, healthcare, business, and government services, contributing to an improved quality of life for all citizens of the republic.
