Kyrgyzstan ranks 76th in average mobile internet speed

Kyrgyzstan ranked 76th in average mobile internet speed as of October 2025. The latest Speedtest Global Index says.

The country improved its position by three points. The average download speed reached 51 Mbps, while the upload speed — 13.9 Mbps.

In the ranking of fixed broadband internet, Kyrgyzstan holds the 87th position. The average fixed-line download speed is 83.9 Mbps, and the upload speed is 86.6 Mbps.

The increase in mobile internet speed may be linked to the modernization of base stations and the expansion of 4G network coverage in populated areas. Meanwhile, the fixed network continues to show strong performance due to operators’ investments in fiber-optic infrastructure.
