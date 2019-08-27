Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov allowed to attend funeral of his son

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was allowed to attend funeral of his eldest son Dastan. He died in a traffic accident. Lawyer of the convict Sharabidin Toktosunov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the day before, he filed a petition to the State Penitentiary Service, and it was granted. The funeral will take place tomorrow.

Motorcycle of Sadyr Japarov’s son Dastan crashed into a Toyota car. He died without regaining consciousness. The girl who was with the man received injuries of varying severity and was hospitalized.

The fact of the accident was registered. All the necessary examinations have been appointed, an investigation is underway.

Courts of all instances sentenced Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The ex-deputy was convicted under the article 227 (hostage taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.