Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina was placed under house arrest.

Such decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

By the court order, Irina Karamushkina has no right to leave her house from 22.00 to 6.00.

According to lawyer Anvar Kurmushiev, investigators requested the house arrest.

Recall, the deputy is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of Almazbek Atambayev.