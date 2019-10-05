11:22
OSCE ignores request of deputy Karamushkina to assess events in Koi-Tash

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina posted on Facebook that the OSCE had ignored her request to assess the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8.

The deputy is also indignant at the silence of her colleagues. They do not react in any way to the violation of human rights that occurred during the special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Irina Karamushkina suggests that deputies do not want to remain without overseas trips paid by the OSCE.

The deputy also criticized the security forces. She believes that they «break» the weakest, citing the example of Alga Kylychev, because he is ready to «talk» whatever one likes to be released from custody.

Recall, Irina Karamushkina herself is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.
