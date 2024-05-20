Kyrgyzstan starts supplying mutton to Iran

The first batch of almost 10 tons of chilled mutton was shipped to Iran by the slaughtering enterprise Toro LLC. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Export of chilled mutton from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Iran is an important step for the development of trade relations between the two countries. Given the growing demand for quality meat in Iran, such an initiative can be beneficial not only for meat producers in the Kyrgyz Republic, but also for the economy of the state as a whole,» the statement says.

Veterinary and sanitary, control and supervisory activities, as well as laboratory control for quality and safety indicators were carried out in relation to the shipped products.

The LLC intends to supply from 12 to 24 tons of mutton weekly, 1,000 tons in total.

To date, Kyrgyzstan exports meat to Russia, Iran, UAE and Kuwait.