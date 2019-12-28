16:34
Atambayev’s case. Preventive measure chosen for Irina Karamushkina

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina was placed under house arrest.

The decision was made today by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The deputy is forbidden to leave her house from 22.00 to 06.00.

The court issued a similar sanction against her colleague Asel Koduranova and a member of SDPK Political Council Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Yesterday, the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, the deputies of the Parliament Asel Koduranova, Irina Karamushkina, as well as Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter Meerbek Miskenbaev, were handed a notice of suspicion of an attempt to seize power.
