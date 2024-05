Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the Asian Unifight Championship. Representatives of the team of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

Zhenishbek Mambetov won a gold medal in the weight category up to 77 kilograms, Azat Imankulov won a bronze in the weight category up to 95 kilograms.

The Asian Unifight Championship was held in Fergana (Uzbekistan) on May 15-20.