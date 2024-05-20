16:34
Foreign students in Kyrgyzstan temporarily transferred to online classes

Foreign students in Kyrgyzstan have been temporarily transferred to online classes. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Rasul Abazbek uulu announced at a press conference today.

According to him, an order has been issued on online classes for a week. Such measures have been taken to ensure that students have the opportunity to stay in dormitories and other places of residence.

«Together with the rectors of universities, work is underway to ensure the safety of students, including those living in rented apartments, hostels and other places,» Rasul Abazbek uulu said, noting that what happened did not show the country from its best side and everyone should learn from these events.

He added that work is regularly conducted in universities to familiarize foreigners with the culture of the Kyrgyz Republic and for their integration with local students.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 victims sought medical help as a result of the mass brawl with foreigners in Bishkek.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
