Foreign students are far from politics - rector of Medical Academy

Arrival of foreign students in the Kyrgyz Republic is prestige for the country. The rector of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA), Indira Kudaibergenova, announced at a press conference.

According to her, educational tourism shows the high level of domestic teachers.

«This means that they can teach medicine to representatives of other states. This is to be welcomed. Students came here to study, they are not engaged in any politics, they only receive knowledge,» Indira Kudaibergenova said.

She emphasized that it is very difficult to obtain a medical education; you need to study almost day and night.

«Foreign students bring a lot of dividends; they are our investors. Only 20 percent of the budget at the Medical Academy is formed by the state, the remaining 80 — by foreign students. With these funds we build, purchase new equipment so that local students receive a good education,» the rector of KSMA said.

According to her, «foreign students live the same life as our guys.»

«These are also someone’s children, only from Pakistan, India, China and so on. I appeal to all the people of Kyrgyzstan: please be more attentive and patient. Maybe there are mistakes on the part of our students. Perhaps they may respond rudely. But already in the first year they all speak Kyrgyz, and in the third year they speak Kyrgyz, Russian and English. I would not like students from other countries to leave. The Kyrgyz have never been wicked, but have always been kind and sympathetic. Our children are also abroad. And imagine if they are treated poorly,» Indira Kudaibergenova summed up.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 victims sought medical help as a result of the mass brawl with foreigners in Bishkek.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.