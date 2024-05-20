Four schoolchildren stabbed with knife in Bishkek

A fight broke out between teenagers in a tennis club in Bishkek, four schoolchildren were stabbed. Relatives of one of the victims told 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place on May 16 in one of the table tennis clubs near Asia Mall.

«Four schoolchildren were playing tennis, two guys at the neighboring table started to provoke a conflict. One of them put his clothes on the bench, while there was an empty hanger nearby. One of the schoolchildren did not notice the clothes and sat on it, he was taken outside, a fight started. Friends stood up for the schoolboy. The older guys stabbed them several times with a knife and ran away,» the victim’s relatives added.

Two of the victims went to the nearest store, the seller called the ambulance. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district said that doctors told them about the teenagers with stab wounds. An investigative-operative group went to the place. They found two 20-year-old guys, who also filed a counter-complaint. They, on the contrary, accused the schoolchildren of beating them up.

The necessary expertise has been ordered. A legal assessment will be given based on its results.