Emergency situation declared in Osh city due to mudflows

An emergency situation was declared in Osh city from May 18 until the consequences of mudflows caused by heavy rains, as well as due to unstable weather, are eliminated. It was announced at a meeting of the Civil Protection Headquarters chaired by the Mayor of the city Bakytbek Zhetigenov. The press service of the municipality reported.

The heads of the civil protection services of the southern capital, city and municipal institutions and organizations, municipal territorial administrations and territorial departments of villages have been instructed to eliminate the consequences of mudflows and carry out comprehensive measures, including work on cleaning up areas subject to flooding, restoring damaged flood protection channels and barriers, strengthening preventive measures, control over the state of urban irrigation networks and drainage channels, as well as to step up awareness-raising work with residents in order to ensure unhindered access of special equipment to mudflow canals and irrigation networks.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, mudflows were registered in Osh region on May 18, including in the regional center.
