Deputy Karamushkina demands to stop persecution of Atambayev’s children

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina demanded to stop persecution of children of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. She stated this at a meeting today.

According to her, Atambayev’s children are successful businessmen, they developed production at Kyrgyzavtomash OJSC, but the assets of the enterprise are seized now, documentation is seized, work is actually blocked. Irina Karamushkina added that the situation was the same at Media Forum.

«Atambayev’s company has paid taxes of 25 million soms to the treasury. The people have an opinion that the Government is trying to cross out everything that Almazbek Atambayev has done. Kyrgyzstan is not the Khanate of Kokand, return the rule of law to the country. None of the relatives of the former head of state had ever held high state posts during his presidency,» the deputy said.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.

Irina Karamushkina herself is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state in Koi-Tash village. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.
