Irina Karamushkina appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina repeatedly turned to the authorities of the country. In her opinion, the law is violated everywhere, lawlessness flourishes and pressure on freedom of speech continues.

Irina Karamushkina told her colleagues that a video was broadcast on all TV channels how Kyrgyzstan needed a parliamentary form of government, and doubted correctness of this statement.

The deputy said that supporters of the former president Almazbek Atambayev were being persecuted, Aprel TV and 7th TV channels have been blocked, and activities of SDPK party were being impeded. Party members are not allowed to work; they are not allowed to enter Forum building.

«Doesn’t the parliamentary form imply a multi-party system? Then why are the authorities doing everything possible to remove SDPK?» said Irina Karamushkina.

I will appeal to the authorities until some strange people have not taken my deputy seat away. Irina Karamushkina

Earlier, the deputy has already appealed to the authorities of the country. She demanded from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to return to the legal field and abandon dictatorship.

Investigators accused the deputy of taking hostages. Irina Karamushkina is a defendant in a criminal case. She was given a notice that she was a suspect under the Article «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.