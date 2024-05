Artyom Novikov again became Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Artyom Novikov was reappointed to the position for three years from May 21, 2024.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Artyom Novikov was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board of the RKDF in May 2021.