Brawl involving foreigners: Number of injured increases to 41

At least 41 injured turned to doctors for medical help as a result of a mass brawl with foreigners. The republican headquarters reported, citing the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that 11 victims are receiving inpatient treatment as of the morning of May 20.

Two patients are in the City Emergency Hospital. One has been diagnosed with a closed head trauma, while the other has a femoral fracture. Both patients are reported to be in stable condition.

One injured continues to be treated in the maxillofacial surgery department of the National Hospital. His condition is assessed as relatively satisfactory.

Additionally, on May 19, eight foreign nationals sought medical assistance and were hospitalized at the International Medical University Clinic. The Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited them the day before to assess their health status. Two of them were diagnosed with nasal bone fractures, while the others have closed head injuries, bruises, and abrasions. All are under medical supervision, with their conditions being relatively satisfactory. During the visit, the Minister emphasized that providing qualified medical care to the victims is under his personal control.

«On the instructions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, all expenses for treatment and provision of necessary medicines for the injured will be free of charge,» the Minister added.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13, which was one of the reasons for the protests. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.