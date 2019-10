Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of a preventive measure to the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina.

The parliament member was left under house arrest until December 9.

Recall, the deputy is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.