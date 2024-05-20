16:33
Cabinet considers issue of paying for damages to injured foreign students

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a meeting with rectors of 18 higher educational institutions. The republican headquarters reported.

They discussed the incident with an attack on a dormitory with foreign students in Bishkek and the necessary measures to resume the educational process and maintain the attractiveness of the republic’s educational institutions for foreign students.

On the instructions of the country’s leadership, the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the issue of paying for damages to injured foreign students. The form and timing of compensation will be announced later.

Edil Baisalov

The meeting participants discussed issues of ensuring the safety and well-being of students, strengthening their integration into the life of local communities and conducting awareness-rising work both within the republic and abroad.

The deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers would be devoted to issues of educational and pedagogical work with young people, stopping the mass arrival of illegal labor migrants in the country and ensuring public order.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 victims sought medical help as a result of the mass brawl with foreigners in Bishkek.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
